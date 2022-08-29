Dubai: Hardik Pandya held his nerves to take India over the line against Pakistan on Sunday. With six runs needed off the last three balls, Hardik smacked Mohammed Nawaz for a six over long-on. Once he hit the six, the Indian dressing-room went bonkers, and Dinesh Karthik at the non-striker’s end bowed to Hardik in a manner of respect. The gesture from Karthik has surfaced on the social space and is now going viral.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Do ‘Badla Badla’ As India Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

Dinesh Karthik bowed down to Hardik Pandya after he finished the game. pic.twitter.com/z9VhblklKI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

Hardik was also the man of the match for his all-round show. At the post-match presentation, he claimed that even if the team needed 15 runs, he would have backed himself to get it.

” I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple,” he said.

After Pakistan made 147 all out in 19.5 overs, India needed 59 off the last six overs on a two-paced pitch.

From there, Pandya (33 not out) and Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls. Even though the left-handed Jadeja fell in the final over, Pandya finished off things with a six over long-on to take India over the line and add another thrilling chapter in the history of India-Pakistan clashes.