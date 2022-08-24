Dubai: In about three days’ time, the cricketing world would witness the biggest rivalry where India would take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the much-awaited Asia Cup clash in Dubai. The buzz over the match is palpable on social media and that is absolutely expected when the two arch-rivals meet.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Qualification: Hong Kong or UAE - Who Will Play India-Pakistan In Their Group?

While speculations are rife over who makes the playing XI, here are Indian IPL stars who may have to sit out for the high-voltage clash.

Dinesh Karthik: The veteran has got picked in the squad thanks to his good show in the IPL. But with Rishabh Pant considered as India's No. 1 keeper, it is unlikely Karthik would find a place for himself in the XI for the game against Pakistan.

Deepak Hooda: The J&K player has been in ominous form with the limited opportunities he has got and that is the reason he finds himself in the squad. But will he make the cut for the XI with players like Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav in the side? It looks highly unlikely he would feature in the game against Pakistan.

Ravi Bishnoi: The spinner has done well in recent times but with Yuzvendra Chahal in prime form, it is unlikely India would play two wrist-spinners in the side. Also, there is Ravindra Jadeja who will bring variety with spin and if India still is looking for a spinner – they can pick the experienced Ravi Ashwin. It is unlikely Bishnoi would make the XI.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal