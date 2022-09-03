Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled of the upcoming India vs Pakistan match scheduled on Sunday at the Dubai International stadium. Dahani, who certainly made his presence felt in the Asia Cup, has been ruled out due to side strain and his participation in the tournament will depend on further scans.Also Read - LIVE Score Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 : SL Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11's

“Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday’s ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday,” said the PCB in an official update. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Avesh Khan Unlikely To Feature In Playing XI Against Pakistan As Per Reports

In Pakistan’s 155-run thrashing of Hong Kong on Friday, Dahani had figures of 1/7 in two overs. In an earlier match against India in Group A held last Sunday, Dahani had hit 16 runs apart from figures of 0/29 in four overs. Also Read - Deepak Hooda in Place of Injured Ravindra Jadeja - Wasim Jaffer Suggests UNIQUE Playing XI For Ind in Super 4 Asia Cup Clash vs Pak

“As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament,” added the PCB.

In four T20Is, right-arm pacer Dahani had picked three wickets while in two ODIs, he has one scalp. Pakistan’s other pace bowling options ahead of their Super Four match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday include Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain.

Inputs from IANS