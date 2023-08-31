Home

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam & Co arrives in Sri Lanka Ahead Of High-Voltage Encounter On September 2

Host Pakistan has reached Sri Lanka to play arch-rivals India in the much-awaited clash on September 2 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

Babar Azam & Co. arrived in Sri Lanka. (Pic: PCB Twitter handle)

After winning the opening match by a huge margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan against Nepal, host Pakistan has reached Sri Lanka to play India in the much-awaited clash on September 2 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

In the opening match, Pakistan star batter Babar Azam made history by becoming the first captain in Asia Cup history to score 150 runs in an innings. The Pakistan captain led his side from the front during the opening match, where Babar scored 151 runs off 131 deliveries and helped his side reach 342-6 batting first. The Men in Green captain anchored his innings and shifted gears after reaching the three-figure mark. The right-handed batter’s knock included 14 fours and four sixes for a strike rate of 115.27.

The Pakistan team arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday ahead of their encounter with India on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. After landing at the Colombo airport, the team travelled to Kandy via bus. The squad will rest today before returning to the nets before the much-anticipated match.

#WATCH | Sri Lanka | Pakistan cricket team arrives in Kandy for Asia Cup 2023. India will play the Group stage match of Asia Cup against Pakistan on 2nd September. pic.twitter.com/JS5s6nrvv0 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

Rohit Sharma-led side will face Babar Azam & Co. in Pallekele International Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 35,000 people, and the tickets for the high-voltage clash have already been sold out. However, there are chances of rain coming in and spoiling the moods of fans, as rain is expected to hit the Central and South Provinces of Sri Lanka. The match would be pretty crucial for both India and Pakistan as they aim to fix combinations ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

The boys have arrived in Sri Lanka for their second match of the Asia Cup 🛬#AsiaCup2023 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/NCNj9EtwjL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 31, 2023

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

