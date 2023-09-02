Home

‘Couldn’t Sleep Last Night’, Says Shreyas Iyer On India Return Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer is making a comeback to the national team after a six-month injury that he sustained during the fourth Test against Australia earlier in the year.

Shreyas Iyer speaks to the broadcasters on the eve of the India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Kandy: Shreyas Iyer: I never imagined I’ll be playing Asia Cup. The recovery was slow and steady. I passed the fitness test one week before selection, and I was really happy with that. I was nervous last night, couldn’t sleep. I am super excited to play this match against Pakistan. It’s a phenomenal feeling to be honest as they are the number 1 team at the moment. We are privileged to be a part of this team and journey with Rahul sir (Dravid) as the coach and under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The spirits are high in the dressing room and we are looking forward to this game. Delighted to be playing against these (Afridi, Rauf, Naseem) bowlers, plan is just to watch the ball and play according to the situation.

