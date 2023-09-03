Home

‘Early Dismissals Of Rohit, Virat Was The Best Thing…’: Ex-Pakistan Captain Makes Stunning Statement

The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday was washed out by persistent rains in Pallekele.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Salman Butt took a dig at India stating that early dismissals of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma against Pakistan during their Asia Cup 2023 Group A encounter on Saturday were the best things that could have happened to the Men in Blue. Despite the big losses early, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya resurrected the sinking ship with 80-plus scores each to take India to 266 all out.

However, the match ended with no result as Pakistan did not get to bat due to heavy rains in Pallekele.

After winning the toss in forecast conditions, Rohit’s India chose to bat first. The Men in Blue started on the slower side before Shaheen Afridi cleaned up both Rohit and Kohli in back-to-back overs. Comeback man Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, too didn’t last long falling prey to Haris Rauf with India reduced to 66/4 in the 15th over.

However, it was Kishan and Pandya’s 138-run stand for the fifth wicket that took India past 200-run mark. Butt opined that the Indian team can’t handle pressure during intense games. “I was saying earlier that apart from 2-3 players, there’s a lack of experience when it comes to such intense pressure games (in Indian team),” said the former captain on his YT channel.

“The best thing that happened to India today was that their main players (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) were dismissed early, and that their youngsters steered a comeback. They took them to a respectable total,” he added.

