Asia Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Premadasa Groundsmen Wins Internet
Rain stopped play during the 25th over of India's innings against Pakistan in the crucial Super Four tie in Asia Cup.
Colombo: Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was caught helping the groundstaff at the R Premadasa Stadium in bringing in the covers after rain stopped play during India’s innings against Pakistan in a crucial Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Earlier, the India vs Pakistan Group A encounter was abandoned due to rain.
