IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: ‘Better Rhythm From Last One Year’ Says Kuldeep Yadav After Taking Five-For

Kuldeep Yadav became the fifth Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs.

Updated: September 11, 2023 11:27 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Shubman Gill after taking his fourth wicket against Pakistan in Asia cup 2023. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Colombo: Kuldeep Yadav stated that he is bowling at a better rhythm from the previous year after taking a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in a rain-hit Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday at the R Premadasa Stadium. Riding on Kuldeep’s 5/25 and hundreds from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped India trounce Pakistan by 228 runs. The Indian team have been on the field for two days and will play Sri Lanka on Tuesday in their second Super 4 encounter.

“Better rhythm from last one year. Enjoying it, with the consistency. It’s good to pick five wickets. Whenever I got four wickets, I never thought about picking the fifth one. Because at the moment all I am thinking about is bowling a good length,” said Kuldeep, who finished with 5/25.

The left-arm chinaman also became the fifth Indian bowler to pick a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs. The 28-year-old also stated that having bowled against Pakistan earlier also helped him on Monday.

“Whenever you get a five-for, it is really amazing. (Plan) I have plan ready against top sides. You have to be prepared. I’ve played against them in 2019, I know most of the guys, how they play spin. Just focusing on my variation.

“I’m just working on my length and focused on bowling wicket to wicket. Whenever I am playing against a good spin side, they try to sweep and reverse sweep, that’s when you’re in with a chance to take wickets,” he added.


