Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Ruled Out Of IND Vs PAK Super 4 Clash Midway; Check Why

Haris Rauf pulled a oblique muscle on Sunday night and Pakistan decided to rest him as a precautionary measure considering the World Cup in mind.

Haris Rauf bowled five overs against India without any success and giving away 27 runs. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: Pakistan suffered a big blog on Monday they lost pacer Haris Rauf for the rest of the match against India in the Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Rauf, who has been one of the main pillars in Pakistan bowling, pulled out an oblique muscle on Sunday night and as a precautionary measure, the right-arm pacer opted to have a rest. Earlier, Rauf bowled five overs conceding 27 runs without much success before the rain gods opened up forcing the match to go on a Reserve Day.

“He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night,” Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel said just before the resumption of the game. “With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we’ll have to use the other boys to fill the overs,” added the South African.

Meanwhile, play resumed on the Reserve Day as India started from where they left on Sunday. Overnight batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul started cautious initially before opening their arms against the likes of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

More To Follow…

