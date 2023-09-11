Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Ruled Out Of IND Vs PAK Super 4 Clash Midway; Check Why

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Ruled Out Of IND Vs PAK Super 4 Clash Midway; Check Why

Haris Rauf pulled a oblique muscle on Sunday night and Pakistan decided to rest him as a precautionary measure considering the World Cup in mind.

Updated: September 11, 2023 5:14 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Haris Rauf, Haris Rauf ruled out of India vs Pakistan match, Haris Rauf ruled out of IND vs PAK, Big blog for Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 reserve day, Asia Cup 2023 colombo weather, IND vs PAK, IND vs PAK Colombo weather, IND vs PAK colombo weather on September 11, IND vs PAK colombo weather forecast, IND vs PAK rain, IND vs PAK rain delay, Colombo Weather forecast, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live, India vs Pakistan Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Score, India vs Pakistan Live Score, India vs Pakistan Updates, India vs Pakistan Live Blog, India vs Pakistan Latest Score, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Live, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Matches, Asia Cup 2023 Fixture, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Rain, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo,
Haris Rauf bowled five overs against India without any success and giving away 27 runs. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: Pakistan suffered a big blog on Monday they lost pacer Haris Rauf for the rest of the match against India in the Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Rauf, who has been one of the main pillars in Pakistan bowling, pulled out an oblique muscle on Sunday night and as a precautionary measure, the right-arm pacer opted to have a rest. Earlier, Rauf bowled five overs conceding 27 runs without much success before the rain gods opened up forcing the match to go on a Reserve Day.

Trending Now

“He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night,” Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel said just before the resumption of the game. “With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we’ll have to use the other boys to fill the overs,” added the South African.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, play resumed on the Reserve Day as India started from where they left on Sunday. Overnight batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul started cautious initially before opening their arms against the likes of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

More To Follow…

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>