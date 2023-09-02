Home

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Emotional During Indian National Anthem

Ravichandran Ashwin shared a video of national anthem ceremony along with an emotional message from the IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023.

India (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin shared the video national anthem ceremony before the start of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023. The whole Pallekele International Cricket Stadium erupted as the Indian national anthem started playing. Everyone present in the stadium and everyone watching at home could feel that surreal moment.

The Indian spin maestro expressed his emotions about the moment too. “There is nothing like singing the national anthem before an #INDvsPAK contest. It’s a surreal feeling, crowd is still building up at the venue I guess,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He also posted a video of the national anthem ceremony and the clip is now going viral all over the social space.

There is nothing like singing the national anthem before an #INDvsPAK contest. It’s a surreal feeling, crowd is still building up at the venue I guess. pic.twitter.com/hr6kNlyLFO — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 2, 2023

Mohammad Shami Misses Out In Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah made a return to India’s playing eleven in ODIs as captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Group A match of Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Iyer and Bumrah make their return to the Indian team in the 50-over format after recovering from back injuries, with the latter playing in two T20Is against Ireland last month. With KL Rahul unavailable, Ishan Kishan has been slotted in at number three while Virat Kohli is placed at number four.

On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur has been picked ahead of Mohammed Shami, owing to him providing a batting option and being the second all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be the two spinners.

IND vs PAK Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

