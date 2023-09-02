Home

Sports

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Mohammed Shami, Opens On Strategy Against Pakistan

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Mohammed Shami, Opens On Strategy Against Pakistan

Both Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer are making a comeback in the squad after a long break from the injury and KL Rahul is out for two games as the wicketkeeper batter is still in Bengaluru because of injury.

Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Mohammed Shami, Opens On Strategy Against Pakistan

Colombo: India captain Rohit Sharma opens up on team strategy against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 clash at Muttiah Muralitharan International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Team India have won the toss and opted to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Trending Now

Team India is playing without an experienced seamer Mohammed Shami and the side is going with Mohammed Siraj along with Jasprit Bumrah.

You may like to read

“We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can’t think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let’s see what we can achieve in this tournament. It’s a quality tournament with quality oppositions. At the end of the day we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we got three seamers” said Rohit Sharma during toss.

On the other hand, Pakistan cap[tain Babar Azam also revealed that he want to bat first but the toss is not in their hands.

We would have batted first, but toss is not in our hands. We have played a lot of cricket here, so we know the conditions. Top teams are playing so Asia Cup is good. We’ll try to do our best. We are playing with the same combination, no changes. Performing well always gives you confidence, we’ll try to capitalize. It’s a high intensity match, we’ll try to be calm and composed.

Both Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer are making a comeback in the squad after a long break from the injury and KL Rahul is out for two games as the wicketkeeper batter is still in Bengaluru because of injury.

Here are the playing XIs of India and Pakistan

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES