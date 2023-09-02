Home

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi Clean Bowls Indian Captain Rohit Sharma – WATCH

Shaheen Afridi clean bowled Rohit Sharma to give Pakistan the first wicket in the IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma out (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s lethal pacer Shaheen Afridi once again got the better of Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he clean bowled him in the fifth bowler and provided his team with the first wicket of the IND vs PAK match in Asia Cup 2023 being played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on Saturday.

Rohit sharma at his absolute best against pakistan.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/meVNR6kw0r — First (@mebeingme21) September 2, 2023

