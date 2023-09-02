Home

Sports

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi’s Twin Strike; Bowls Out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi’s Twin Strike; Bowls Out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Shaheen Afridi threw India on backfoot after dismissing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in consecutive overs

Shaheen Afridi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi put Pakistan in a dominant spot after grabbing the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in two consecutive overs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023 only got more thrilling as India lost two of their greatest assets.

Trending Now

Shaheen first got the wicket of Rohit Sharma right after the game resumed after rain and then gave India an unexpected blow in form Virat Kohli in his very next over and threw India on the back foot.

You may like to read

Rohit sharma at his absolute best against pakistan.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/meVNR6kw0r — First (@mebeingme21) September 2, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES