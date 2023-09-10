Home

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Injury Scare For Shaheen Shah Afridi? Pakistan Pacer Leaves Field Midway Against India

Shaheen Shah Afridi conceded 31 runs in three overs against India before leaving the field in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi walks back to the dressing room midway into the India game in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Screengrab)

Colombo: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has left the field after bowling just three overs against India in their Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. The incident happened in the first ball of the second over of the match when Gill got a flying edge against Naseem Shah which went to the third man. Shaheen was slow to react and as a result, he in all likelihood injured his finger.

While he didn’t show much discomfort in front of the camera, but the team physio was caught having a look at Shaheen’s fingers a couple of times. Later it was caught that Shaheen walked into the dressing room. However, there isn’t any official comment on Shaheen’s injury.

Meanwhile, before leaving the field, Shaheen Shah bowled three overs conceding 31 runs. The left-arm pacer started off by bowling five dots before Rohit Sharma tonked him over the boundary. In his second over, Gill was heavy in Shaheen, hitting him for three boundaries.

The Indian opener once again proved to be hard on Shaheen, hitting him for three more fours. After a poor show by the Indian top order against Pakistan in the Group A match, the Indian openers started on a thunderous note on Sunday reaching 100 runs in the 14th over.

Both Gill and Rohit have hit respective fifties at the time of writing this copy. Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan have named an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

