IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar Questions Babar Azam’s Decision Making On Shaheen Afridi’s Spell

Shaheen Afridi bowled a game-changing spell against India in the IND vs PAK clash of Asia Cup. He grabbed four big wickets in his 10 over spell

Shaheen Shah Afridi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s lethal pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi decimated the Indian batting order with his brilliant bowling, He first dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the innings then send Indian finishers Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja back to the pavilion before they could do further damage. He was the top star of Men in Green’s bowling line-up in the crucial IND vs PAK clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar even questioned Babar Azam’s decision to not bring in Afridi during the 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. “Shaheen should have been brought earlier obviously. What a comeback though. Game on!” Akhter tweeted.

Shaheen should have been brought earlier obviously. What a comeback though.

Game on! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 2, 2023

Shaheen Afridi grabbed four big wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked 3 wickets each and bowled out the Indian cricket team for 266.

Ishan Kishan’s 82 off 81 balls and Hardik Pandya’s 87 off 90 balls helped in reviving India’s fallen innings. India was eyeing a much higher score but Afridi and Naseem’s blow to the Indian lower order put brakes to their express.

Jasprit Bumrah did show heart and fired some blazing shots and provided the much-needed final push. He played a crucial 16-run knock.

