IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Why India Hold Edge Over Pakistan In Pallekele? Explained

India will take on Pakistan in a Group A encounter of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy on September 2.

The India vs Pakistan match o September 2 will begin at 1 PM IST. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: After India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, the world gears up for another thrilling India vs Pakistan encounter at the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy. Both India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A with debutantes Nepal being the third side. Pakistan was the initial host of Asia Cup 2023. But with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided Pakistan and Sri Lanka will jointly host the continental showpiece.

The India vs Pakistan matches in any tournament hold a special place in cricketing history and are regarded as the El Clasico of cricket. While India are entering into the event having beaten West Indies 2-1 in their last ODI series, Pakistan will be high on confidence after a 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan recently.

While both the teams have proven match-winners in their own ranks, Rohit Sharma’s men hold a slight advantage going into the biggest encounter of 2023. Let’s take a look at where India are ahead of Pakistan.

Head-To-Head Record

In Asia Cup, India enjoy a 7-5 win-loss ratio against Pakistan in ODIs. Only one match in the 1997 edition ended in no result. India have breached the 300-run mark thrice against Pakistan in Asia Cup, winning twice and losing once.

India’s Record At Pallekele

At the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, India have played thrice and won all the games. While India won once batted first, the Men in Blue’s other two wins came while chasing. All three games were between India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s Record At Pallekele

On the other hand, Pakistan played five games at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and won twice and losing three. Pakistan played Sri Lanka thrice at this venue winning just once. In the remaining two games, the Men in Green lost to New Zealand and won against Zimbabwe.

Virat Kohli Factor

Virat Kohli always had a good record against Pakistan. In 13 matches overall, Kohli scored 536 runs that included two hundreds. In Asia Cup, Kohli faced Pakistan three times and has scored more than 200 runs, including his career-best of 183 in 2012. However, Kohli’s record at Pallekele isn’t convincing as he has only 30 runs scored in three matches. The former India captain has been in ominous form in the past year and has scored three centuries in ODIs, two in Tests and two in Indian Premier League. Come next week, the run machine will once again play a big factor as India seek their record ninth trophy in the tournament.

Return of KL and Shreyas Iyer

The return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer has been a big boon for the Indian side, especially in the middle order. The stylish right-handers were out of action for a good amount of time due to respective injuries and will play a big role in balancing the Indian middle order that has been under severe criticism for a long time. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s return will also add to India’s confidence in bowling.

Although one can’t deny the number of match-winners Pakistan boasts of, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imam-ul-Haq were the only positives during their 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan that concluded recently.

