IND vs PAK Asia Cup: KL Rahul Smashes Classy Century On Return To Team India

KL Rahul reached the century in just 100 balls.

KL Rahul (Image Source: Twitter)

Kl Rahul, who was making a comeback to the Indian team after a long layoff due to injury, scored a magnificent injury against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. Rahul reached the milestone in just 100 balls. This was KL Rahul’s sixth century in ODIs. Rahul stitched a century partnership with Virat Kohli and helped India cross the 300-run mark. Kl Rahul’s century has also helped them boost his chances of making it to the World Cup squad.

.@klrahul marks his comeback in style! Brings up a splendid CENTURY 👏👏 His 6th ton in ODIs. Live – https://t.co/kg7Sh2t5pM… #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yFzdVHjmaA — BCCI (@BCCI) September 11, 2023

KL Rahul is back in a grand style! What a century, he's here to dominate. pic.twitter.com/LYrY6ep5rS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

