Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs PAK Asia Cup: KL Rahul Smashes Classy Century On Return To Team India

IND vs PAK Asia Cup: KL Rahul Smashes Classy Century On Return To Team India

KL Rahul reached the century in just 100 balls.

Published: September 11, 2023 6:27 PM IST

By Faham Uddin | Edited by Faham Uddin

kl rahul, kl rahul century, kl rahul news, ind vs pak, india vs pakistan, india vs pakistan asia cup, ind vs pak
KL Rahul (Image Source: Twitter)

Kl Rahul, who was making a comeback to the Indian team after a long layoff due to injury, scored a magnificent injury against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. Rahul reached the milestone in just 100 balls. This was KL Rahul’s sixth century in ODIs. Rahul stitched a century partnership with Virat Kohli and helped India cross the 300-run mark. Kl Rahul’s century has also helped them boost his chances of making it to the World Cup squad.

Trending Now

You may like to read

More to follow..


Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>