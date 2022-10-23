Melbourne: It was a delight for India straightaway in the much-awaited game against Pakistan on Sunday at the MCG as Arshdeep Singh send Babar Azam packing for a golden duck. The captain of Pakistan is a key player and this start would surely pump up the Indian team who would be raring to avenge the loss of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan fans must have been hopeful that Babar would deliver but that has not happened. After being trapped on his pads, he went for a review straight away. Unfortunately, replays showed the ball was hitting the leg-stump, the umpire did not have to reverse his decision and Babar had to make a long walk back to the pavilion.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Look to Re-Build After Openers Perish

Very casual by looking shoot by Babar azam. #PakVsInd — Babar Yousaf (@Babaryousaff) October 23, 2022

| Deepak Hooda😬#T20WC2022 #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup #Melbourne — A for Awesome !! (@AweShadySome) October 23, 2022

“We’ll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners,” Babar said at the toss.