IND vs PAK Badminton, Birmingham: Two days before the Indian women's T20 cricket team meets archrivals Pakistan in a preliminary league match in the cricket competition in the Commonwealth Games, the two countries were scheduled to meet in another sport that is unlikely to create much buzz.

India will lock horns against Pakistan in the mixed team event in Badminton. The team takes the court in the Mixed Team competition their clash with India is unlikely to create much buzz because the two teams come from the opposite ends of the spectrum.

Here are the details of the India vs Pakistan Badminton match

When will India vs Pakistan Badminton match be played?

India vs Pakistan Badminton match will be played on July 29.

What is the venue for India vs Pakistan Badminton match in CWG 2022?

IND-W vs AUS-W will be played at The National Exhibition Centre (NEC) at Birmingham.

At what time will India vs Pakistan Badminton match begin ?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 PM Local time. According to Indian time,

Where to watch CWG 2022 IND vs PAK Badminton LIVE online and on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan badminton match in CWG 2022 will be streamed live on Sony Liv, Star Sports, DD Sports.

India vs Pakistan Badminton Match Squads

India Squads :

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly

Mixed Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sumeeth Reddy

Pakistan Squads :

Men: Murad Ali,- 768 Hafiz Irfan Saeed Bhatti – 940

Women: Mahoor Shehzad, 175 Ghazala Siddique – 834