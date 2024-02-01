Home

IND Vs PAK, Davis Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK World Group 1 Playoff Tie

India have maintained a 100 per cent record against Pakistan in Davis Cup history, winning on all seven occasions.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian attack against Pakistan in Davis Cup 2024 World Cup 1 playoff tie. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Travelling to Pakistan for the first time in 60 years, India would aim for a win against their neighboring nation in the Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 playoff tie on the grass court in Islamabad. The last time India travelled to Pakistan was in 1964 where the visitors won comprehensively 4-0. The Indian team led by Zeeshan Ali, have already travelled to Pakistan on Monday. The 10-member contingent includes five players, support staff and coaches. In 2019, India were scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup tie but AITA managed to shift the contest to a neutral venue, Kazakhstan, citing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

However, India will be missing the services of top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal and Sasikumar Mukund who pulled out of the tie last month. Nagal, for the record, reached in the second round of the recently-concluded Australian Open 2024. Instead, world No. 463 Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian contingent. Ali will double up as coach and non-playing captain. On the other hand, 43-year-old Aisam-ul-Qureshi will spearhead the Pakistan contingent.

IND vs PAK Head-To-Head

India have played Pakistan seven times in Davis Cup, with the former winning on all occasions. India’s biggest victory over Pakistan in a Davis Cup tie came in 1962 in Lahore when the visitors drubbed the hosts 5-0.

IND vs PAK Squads

India: Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Nikki Poonacha; Reserve: SD Prajwal Dev; Non-playing Captain: Zeeshan Ali

Pakistan: The hosts haven’t announced their squad for the tie against India. However, it is believed that veteran Aisam-ul-haq Quereshi will spearhead the challenge.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 playoff tie?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 playoff tie will be played on February 3 and 4 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on the grass courts. The IND vs PAK match will start at 10:30 AM IST (11 AM PST).

Which television channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 playoff tie?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 playoff tie will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 playoff tie?

Live streaming of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 playoff tie will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

