Dubai: Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an injury but he is still with the India squad in Dubai and was seen bowling in the nets and that has created a buzz on social space ahead of the Pakistan game. The picture of Chahar bowling surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. The talk has started because Avesh Khan is ill and he is not available for the big game. Here is the picture we are talking about where he is bowling to KL Rahul in the nets.Also Read - IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 4 Sunday

Deepak Chahar practicing in the nets ahead of the Pakistan match. pic.twitter.com/GfBvduliFD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2022

Also Read - IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live in India and Pakistan

Deepak is a key bowler for India in the T20I format. He has not been playing and hence it was important for him to get game time ahead of the T20 World Cup. Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli; Wasim Akram Picks Hardik Pandya as Favourite Indian Cricketer

India and Pakistan will meet for the second time on Sunday in the ongoing Asia Cup in the Super Four stage. India defeated Pakistan on August 28 when the two sides met for their respective opening game in the Asia Cup.

Opening batter KL Rahul who is coming after an injury has not been able to live up to expectations. In the match against Pakistan, he scored a golden duck and played a sluggish knock against Hong Kong.

Hardik did not play the game against Hong Kong as he was rested. He is expected to return to the side for the Pakistan game.