Dubai: India vs Pakistan games are one of the most watched events across the world. With over a billion audience, even the slightest of mistakes during the match get subjected to topic of discussion. The latest one being at the toss, which involved Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: Virat Kohli's Half-Century Powers India to 181

During the coin toss, Pakistan captain called it tails at the toss, however, Ravi Shastri said – “Heads is the call.” That actually created some confusion and the match referee Andy Pycroft had to clear the situation himself. Watch video here: Also Read - IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar Posts A Cryptic Tweet Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match

Also Read - IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live in India and Pakistan

The incident drew comparisons with the infamous incident which happened during the 2011 World Cup final where Kumar Sangakkara called it ‘hails’ which brought a lot of criticism.

India have brought in Hardik Pandya (rested from the previous match against Hong Kong), Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi in their playing eleven in place of injured Ravindra Jadeja (out of the tournament due to right knee injury), Dinesh Karthik and Avesh Khan, meaning Rishabh Pant will keep wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, got in pacer Mohammad Hasnain in their playing eleven, replacing fellow fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who is out due to a suspected side strain.

“The dew could be a factor, that’s the reason we’re bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively,” said Azam after winning the toss.

Before the toss, Sanjay Manjrekar said the pitch has an even covering of grass and expected it to play true, instead of two-paced. Wasim Akram, on the other hand, felt there should be more carry for the fast bowlers and that opting to bowl first after winning the toss should be ideal.

Inputs from IANS