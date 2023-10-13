IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: CWC Fantasy Cricket Tips For India vs Pakistan Cricket Team, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates; All You Need To Know

Home

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips For India vs Pakistan Cricket Team, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates.

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips For ODI World Cup 2023, Match 12: Team India will lock horns against Pakistan for the ODI World Cup 2023 match which will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, Saturday. There will also be an opening ceremony for the marquee event where Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs will attend the arch-rivals clash. Here is the IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs PAK Playing 11s India vs Pakistan, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Pakistan.

Both teams have won their first two matches and this will be the third clash, India’s Shubman Gill who already missed both clashes likely to be unavailable for the Pakistan clash as well citing illness.

India vs Pakistan Toss: The toss of the 12th match of ODI World Cup 2023 will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Venue: The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: The match will be live-streamed at Hotstar.

IND vs PAK Dream 11 Team Prediction

Lokesh Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Babar Azam (vc), Saud Shakeel, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan / Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

India vs Pakistan Squads:

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Team Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

