IND vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs PAK at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Eyes will also be on Rohit Sharma to defend the title. India have won the last two editions of the Asia Cup and has a chance to make a hat-trick of titles. Despite the absence of Bumrah and Shami, the squad looks promising and have all the bases covered. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will have to take up the onus of run-scoring in this crucial contest. Both played unbeaten knocks in the T20 World Cup last year as the side won by 10 wickets. Pakistan is now a much-improved side with a lot of potential and can certainly throw a challenge at India. Here is the India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs PAK Probable XIs India vs Pakistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Pakistan T20.

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between Pakistan vs India will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – August 28 Sunday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IND vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Fakhar Zaman, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.