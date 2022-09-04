IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 4 Sunday. Here is the India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs PAK Probable XIs India vs Pakistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Pakistan T20. After a stellar performance in the group round of the Asia Cup, the Indian team will start the campaign of Super 4 from Sunday. This time also his first match is with Pakistan. Just a week ago, both the teams were face to face on the same ground in Dubai and the victory came in the hands of India. Once again Team India will land with this thinking. Last time the match ended in the last over and once again the same is expected. However, to win, the top order of the team will have to show a good game.

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between Pakistan vs India will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 04 Sunday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya(C), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naseem Shah, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma©, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah