IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match 3 at Pallekele

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Asia Cup 2023, Match 3

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

We are roughly a little more than 24 hours away from the start of the bigegst game of the Asia Cup where India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at Pallekele. With both sides studded with big names, nothing short of a cracker would be acceptable for the fans. If the Indian batting is good, the Pakistani bowling outfit is among the best in the world currently. Focus would be on the two captains – Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.

TOSS: The Asia Cup 2023 ODI match toss between India vs Pakistan will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – on September 2 Saturday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team

Keeper — Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen — Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders — Shadab Khan, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi (vc), Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK Squads

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

