IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Cricket Game at R.Premadasa Stadium Colombo

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 3

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match 3: After the 1st clash between India and Pakistan washed out, the arch-rivals will again lock horns against each other for the Super Four of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. Team India’s opening batter flopped in the recent encounter against Pakistan but Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya’s much-needed knocks helped India to reach the 266-run mark.

TOSS: The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four ODI match toss between India vs Pakistan will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – on September 10 Sunday.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Babar Azam

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

IND vs PAK Squads

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

