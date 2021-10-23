IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs PAK at Dubai International Stadium: In match no. 16 – Group 2 – of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, two ‘cricketing heavyweights’ India and Pakistan will square off against each other in the ‘mother of all battles’ at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 IND vs PAK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 24. The most sought-after megastars of the current generation are primed to show their might against a bunch of enigmatic cricketers as India and Pakistan engage in an ICC T20 World Cup face-off, something that transcends the 22-yard strip. In terms of numbers, India have an all-win record against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. Incidentally, all the matches were won under the one and only MS Dhoni, who will be there on skipper Virat Kohli’s ears with his ‘diamond-crusted info nuggets, which might lead to Babar Azam tearing a hair or two in exasperation.Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs PAK Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Big Effort From the Guys To Get Us to the Last Over, says Temba Bavuma

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Pakistan and India will take place at 7 PM IST – October 24. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Stoinis, Wade Showed a Cool Head to Get us Over the Line, Says Finch

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Australia Clinch a Tense Win in Low-Scoring Match Against South Africa

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – KL Rahul (C), Babar Azam (VC), Rohit Sharma, Fakhar Zaman, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hasan Ali

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs PAK Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAK Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.