India Coach BREAKS Silence on Igor Stimac Sending Off, Headbutt Incident at SAFF

Following Stimac's act, Abdullah's teammate Rahis Nabi rushed towards the Indian technical area and exchanged a few words with the Indian coach. 

Updated: June 22, 2023 7:45 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Pak, SAFF (Image: PTI)

Bengaluru: There was much buzz around the India-Pakistan clash that took place in the 2023 SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. While India won the game comfortably 4-0, there was high drama during the game as India coach Igor Stimac was shown the red card and had to leave the ground. The incident took place at the stroke of half-time. Stimac tapped the ball out of Abdullah Iqbal’s hand while the Pakistani footballer was getting ready for a throw-in. Following Stimac’s act, Abdullah’s teammate Rahis Nabi rushed towards the Indian technical area and exchanged a few words with the Indian coach.

While Stimac was shown the red card, Pakistan manager Shahzad Anwar, player R Nabi and India defender were shown yellow card because of the fight.

After Stimac was send-off, India’s assistant coach Mahesh Gawli took charge. After the romping win, Gawli was asked about the episode that panned out to which he said at the post-match presser: “It was a red card because he (Igor Stimac) can’t do that. But it was too harsh because Pakistan players came and pushed him. Either referee didn’t see or deliberately didn’t give (red card to them). There wasn’t any red card for any officials, despite one of them headbutting our manager.”

It may be recalled that India are facing Pakistan in a football match for the first time since September 2018 when the neighbours battled against each other in the SAFF Championship semifinals. With the win, India has surely got their campaign off to a dream start.

