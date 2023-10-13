Home

IND vs PAK Free Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop

IND vs PAK Free Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop

IND vs PAK Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

IND vs PAK Free Live Streaming on Mobile App, TV and Laptop

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming for Free: Ind and Pak will lock horns against each other for the ODI World Cup 2023 match 12 which will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. India’s star opener Shubman Gill most likely to miss the clash against arch-rivals citing illness. The star opener has already missed the first two clashes and in his absence, Ishan Kishan will open the innings for India. On the other hand, Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi is also confident to pick up five wickets against India.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

India vs Pakistan match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

When we can watch India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The India vs Pakistan match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Ahmedabad stay tuned to India.com.

India vs Pakistan Squads:

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Team Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

