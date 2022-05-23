New Delhi: A young and inexperienced Indian Hockey team led by Birendra Lakra will battle it out against Pakistan in the tournament opener. While Pakistan has fielded quite a few new faces in the tournament, India will be represented by its A’ team under the leadership of veteran Lakra, who came out of retirement after the Tokyo Olympics.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Young Indian Team Up Against Pakistan In Tournament Opener On 23 May

For India, the Asia Cup provides a platform to test its bench strength ahead of a busy season, that includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the FIH World Cup next year for which the Tokyo Olympic medallists have already qualified as the host nation. Also Read - India vs Pakistan Hockey Match In Asia Cup Is Expected To Attract All-Time High Viewership: AHF CEO Tayyab Ikram

Pakistan, on the other hand, is looking at the tournament to make the cut for the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar. The top three teams in Asia will qualify directly for the January showpiece. Also Read - IND vs PAK: Why Should We Run Behind India? We Have Our Integrity and Honour, Says Ex PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on Bilateral Series

Both India and Pakistan have won the Asia Cup thrice each. India had won the last edition in 2017 by beating Malaysia in the final in Dhaka.

India’s 20-member squad, to be coached by former captain Sardar Singh, was originally supposed to be led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh, who also came out of retirement but a wrist injury ruled him out of the tournament.

IND vs PAK Head To Head Records

India and Pakistan have met 177 times. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record 82-64. But India have won 12 of the last 13 matches, with the only blip (a 2-2 draw) coming at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan last beat India in the 2016 South Asian Games final.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of India vs Pakistan Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asia Cup match will start at 5 PM IST and 18:30 PM Local time.

Where is the India vs Pakistan Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match being Played?

The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

Squads

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey; Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh; Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.

Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan; Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali; Midfielders: Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali; Forwards: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid