Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: Dominant India Oust Arch-Rivals Pakistan 2-1 To Lift Fourth Title

With this win, India overtake Pakistan in winning the maximum titles at the prestigious Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup and qualify for World Cup.

Action during India vs Pakistan final in men's Junior Asia Cup. (Image: HI)

Salalah (Oman): The Indian hockey team reigned supreme as they beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 final on Thursday. Early goals by Angad Bir Singh (13′) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (20′) ensured India remained in command of the game while outstanding saves by goalkeeper Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli kept India in the lead throughout the match.

With this victory, India created a new record of winning the maximum titles at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The team had previously won the title in 2004, 2008 and 2015 while Pakistan have won the tournament in 1988, 1992, 1996.

Owing to this win the Indian team also qualified for the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia. Hockey India also announced a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each for players and Rs 1 lakh each for support staff.

High on confidence on the back of a stupendous 9-1 win against South Korea in the semifinal, India were off to a roaring start and pushed Pakistan on the backfoot with early opportunities. The Men in Blue capitalized on their opponents’ errors in the circle and punished them by converting a Penalty Corner in the 13th minute.

While it was Araijeet Singh Hundal who took a powerful shot on goal, Angad Bir Singh was quick on his feet to pick up the rebound and find a perfect deflection. While the opening goal put India in command, a goal by Araijeet in the 20th minute helped in putting pressure on the Pakistani defence.

In the following quarter, both teams lived up to the billing producing some tense moments that kept the full-house Salalah audience on their toes. Backed by a strong Pakistani fanbase, they were able to finally make a breakthrough in the 38th minute when Basharat Ali worked a brilliant field goal.

Though Pakistan found a number of opportunities to score through PCs in the last quarter, India custodian Shashikumar Mohith Honnenahalli made some sensational saves to keep India ahead.

It was a nail-biting finish, as Pakistan pushed for that elusive equaliser. But the spirited India colts held their nerves to clinch the title in style and create history by clinching the fourth title in this prestigious competition.

“After the 1-1 draw in the round robin stage, we were very aware of the areas we had to do well in order to beat Pakistan. It was quite a nervous final. The team had never played in front of such a big crowd but I think created early goals helped us stay in control of the game,” India captain Uttam Singh said after the game.

Hockey India president, Dilip Tirkey also congratulated the team on the effort. “The team has shown great promise over the past few months, particularly after their historic win at the Sultan of Johor Cup they have become a dominate force and I believe this big win will hold them in good stead for the Junior World Cup later this year,” said Tirkey, a former India international.

