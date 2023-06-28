Home

Sports

IND Vs PAK: How India, Pakistan Can Play Five Encounters In 2023 – All You Need To Know

IND Vs PAK: How India, Pakistan Can Play Five Encounters In 2023 – All You Need To Know

India and Pakistan have three of their five encounters confirmed -- two in Asia Cup and one in World Cup.

The India vs Pakistan always draws a greater attention in world cricket. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series since the past 10 years due to tense political tensions between the two countries. While we still await the bilateral cricket to resume between both countries, the India-Pakistan games in the ICC and ACC events hold a special place fans and enthusiasts worldwide.

With the Asia Cup 2023 getting the green light and the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule also announced, both India and Pakistan could face each other five times in the year. Among the possible five encounter, the India vs Pakistan clash on October 15 in the World Cup is already finalised. Let’s take a look at the possibilities.

You may like to read

Although the schedule of the Asia Cup 2023 is yet to be announced, both India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group and will certainly play once. With Nepal being the other side in Group A, it is expected the two arch-rivals progress to the Super 4 stage.

That means the second India vs Pakistan encounter of the year will take place in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The top two teams in the Super 4 stage qualify for the final. Provided both India and Pakistan finish one-two in Super 4, the third Indo-Pak clash will be played on September 17.

As mentioned above, the two neighbours will be facing each other in the much-awaited October 15 clash at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Should India and Pakistan both reach the knockout rounds of ODI World Cup depending on where they finish i the group stages, fans might see both taking on each other in the semifinals.

The ICC and BCCI jointly announced the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on Tuesday with England taking on New Zealand in the campaign opener on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League.

The two finalists of ongoing World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe will join the main event. Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

Kolkata and Mumbai will host the World Cup semifinals with both having a reserve day. The final is schedueld for Nivember 19. The ODI Worldf Cup will be played in 10 venues – Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.