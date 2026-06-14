IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana scores fifty as India dominate Pakistan early on

Smriti Mandhana struck a fantastic half-century in the all-important India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the Edgbaston stadium

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Smriti Mandhana struck a fantastic half-century in the all-important India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the Edgbaston stadium. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur had won the toss and elected to bowl first but Mandhana was the one who took control and steadied India’s ship after a early top-order collapse.

Coming out to bat after India won the toss, Mandhana watched early wickets fall as Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues departed cheaply within the first four overs. Stepping up under pressure, the left-handed opener found an ideal partner in skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Together, the duo carefully rebuilt the innings before increasing the rhythm.

Mandhana shifted gears effortlessly after crossing her half-century, dismantling the Pakistani bowling attack to shift the momentum completely in India’s favor.

Smriti Mandhana brings up the half-century- 50 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/oA7Na5FyRa — Dinesh Beniwal (@jaat_dinesh_) June 14, 2026

She struck a magnificent 68 runs, single-handedly taking care of Indian innings from the early top-order collapse. Smriti Mandhana’s knock laid a solid foundation as it ensured India crossed the 100-run mark comfortably and set up the foundation for a big total.

Smriti Mandhana also became the joint highest most 50+ run scorers along with Mithali Raj who also had 5 scores of more than fifty.

IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud