IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Receive Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad Ahead Of India Clash- WATCH Viral Video

In a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket on social media, the 1992 World Champions recorded the hospitality they received while travelling from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad.

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Receive Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Screengrab)

Ahmedabad: Pakistan cricket team received a grand welcome in Ahmedabad after they reach the Gujarat city on Wednesday for the ICC World Cup 2023 match against home-side India. The Men in Green were welcomed with cakes, flowers and dance starting from their flight to the hotel.

In a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket on social media, the 1992 World Champions recorded the hospitality they received while travelling from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad. The players also posed with the hotel staff for photos and even celebrated a cake which was a gift given by the Airlines for their victory against Sri Lanka. The video has now gone viral on the social space.

”Capturing the journey, featuring a surprise in-flight celebration”, the caption read on the post.

Pakistan have won both their games in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far and occupy the 3rd spot in the standings. India, on the other hand are placed 2nd with also two consecutive wins, but with a better net run-rate.

The Shaheens defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka so far, while India have got the better off 5-time champions Australia and neighbours Afghanistan.

The last meeting between both the sides was back in the 2023 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue emerged victorious by a massive 228 runs. Rohit Sharma and co went onto win the title later, securing their first major trophy since 2018. When it comes to the head-to-head stats in ODI World Cup history, India enjoy a 7-0 dominance over their arch-rivals. The Narendra Modi Stadium will be a witness to one cracker-jack of a match on Saturday.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

