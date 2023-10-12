Home

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Does 1 Hour Of Batting As He Fights To Get Fit For India-Pakistan Clash – Report

The 24-year old Gill missed the first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan citing illness as Ishan Kishan took his place as an opener.

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Does 1 Hour Of Batting As He Fights To Get Fit For India-Pakistan Clash - Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill has already started practising in the nets ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday, but we have to wait and see, whether the Gujarat Titans opener gets a nod in the playing XI or not. A picture emerged on Thursday, right from the India nets that Gill has started striking balls despite of having illness.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, the right-handed batter did batting for 1 hour today and by the look of the picture it’s quite obvious that he is giving his very best to get fit in time for the big clash.

Shubman Gill batted in the nets for 1 hour. (Dainik Jagran). – Gill is trying his best to be fit for the Pakistan clash…!!! pic.twitter.com/eb0waeZRFz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 12, 2023

Kishan as an opener in the World Cup was off to a horrific start against Australia after getting out on the first ball. In the following match against Afghanistan, he scored a decent 47 as he narrowly missed out on his half-century.

Shubman Gill has started the batting practice. – Great news for Team India. pic.twitter.com/lkfcNgEi1F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2023

India have already bagged two wins from their first two matches in the ongoing World Cup and a win against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday would give them a big confidence booster for the remainder of the league stage matches. The Top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals that will start from November onwards.

Positive signs for India is that captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are in fine touch and everyone will bank on them heavily for the big clash. The spinners on the other hand in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are doing their bit as the Men in Blue head into the match with a balanced side.

At the same time, India will have to look into the threat the in-form batters Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique can bring on Saturday.

