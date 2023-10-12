Home

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Reach Ahmedabad For Pakistan Clash – WATCH Video

Ex captain Virat Kohli along with wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and pacer Shardul Thakur is seen in the video.

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Reach Ahmedabad For Pakistan Clash - WATCH Video. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The Team India led by Rohit Sharma have touched down Ahmedabad on Thursday ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The video of the team, coming out of their team bus has now gone viral on social media.

Ex captain Virat Kohli along with wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and pacer Shardul Thakur is seen in the video shared by ANI.

Yesterday in Delhi, the Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets to make it two wins out of two in the ongoing World Cup. With this victory, India are currently place 2nd in the standings.

Indian team reached Ahmedabad for the clash against Pakistan. – The carnival is here…!!!!pic.twitter.com/xDY31nwX1c — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2023

Rohit Sharma grabbed the headlines in the Afghanistan match as he became the first ever batter in ODI World Cup history to score 7 hundreds, beating the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record. He also happens to hold the most centuries scored in a single edition of the 50-over World Cup (5). At the same time, the Mumbai Indians skipper also became the 4th Indian batsman to score 1000+ runs in ODI World Cup.

Talking about the Pakistan team, they’ve reached a day earlier on Wednesday. Just like their rivals , they’ve also won two games in a row beating Netherlands and Sri Lanka. India opened their campaign with a resounding win over 5-time record champions Australia.

India are still cribbing over the fitness of Shubman Gill. The young batter has already started batting in the nets and we have to wait and watch and see, whether he gets the nod in the playing XI or not.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten against their bitter rivals in ODI World Cup history. As per record, India have beaten them fair and square in 7 consecutive ODI World Cup matches. Pakistan would be looking to break the winless streak, while India would love to extend it in front a capacity crowd at world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera.

India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

