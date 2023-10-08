Home

India To Wear Saffron Against Pakistan In ODI World Cup 2023? BCCI Provides Provides Update

India will face Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

New Delhi: After Facing Australia and Afghanistan team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14 Saturday. There were several speculations that Team India will play wearing a saffron jersey in the nail-biter against Babar Azam & Co.. But BCCI’s Honorary Treasurer Ashish Shelar lashed out on these reports saying that they are baseless and the work of someone’s imagination.

Pakistan cricket team is in India for the World Cup where they won their first match against Netherlands and now will face Sri Lanka for the second clash on October 10 which will be played at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

“We categorically dismiss the media reports that India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan. These reports are absolutely baseless & work of someone’s imagination. The Men in Blue will sport India colours – Blue at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023” said Honorary Treasurer of BCCI Ashish Shelar.

However, India is facing Australia and Shubman Gill have missed the first match due to illness and Australia have opted to bat first against India in Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

India are playing a three-pronged spin attack in Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and local lad Ravichandran Ashwin on a pitch which is a little bit on the slower side and looks dry. Ishan had opened the innings for India on tour of West Indies in July and got three consecutive fifties, apart from a spectacular 210 against Bangladesh in Chattogram last year.

Here are the playing XIs of India and Australia

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

