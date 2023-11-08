India vs Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 Semi-Final 1 in Kolkata, Here’s HOW

Home

There's a high possibility of IND vs PAK semi-final in the ODI World Cup 2023 after Australia's win over Afghanistan

New Delhi: Team India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and they will be finishing on top of the points table. Apart from Men in Blue, South Africa, and Australia have officially qualified for the top four. There’s one final spot remaining in the semi-finals and Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are the three teams competing for it. There’s a high possibility of India vs Pakistan semi-final in the tournament after Australia’s 3-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 7.

If India plays Pakistan in the semi-finals, the venue will change from Wankhede to Eden Garden in Kolkata because PCB has objected against playing in the Mumbai Stadium. However, Pakistan’s road to the semis isn’t a cakewalk. They have to ensure a win over defending champions England in their final league-stage match.

The Men in Green would also be hoping that New Zealand either lose their final game against Sri Lanka or the rain forces the match to get canceled. This way Pakistan can straight away qualify after beating England. As per the current net run rate, Pakistan need to win their clash against England by at least 130 runs or chase whatever target they have within 29 overs to get ahead of the Kiwis in run rate.

These statistics can change following New Zealand’s game against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on November 9. The match is extremely crucial for Kane Williamson and company but there is a rain prediction of up to 80 to 90 percent and wash out is on the card too, which is a good news for the Pakistan cricket team and its fans.

Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest one-day innings, hitting a 128-ball 201 not out to help Australia grab a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan in Match 39 and sealed a semifinal spot for his team in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, on Tuesday.

