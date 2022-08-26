Dubai: With preparations in full swing in Dubai ahead of the blockbuster India-Pakistan game, the players caught and then there were some hilarious exchanges. India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met injured Shaheen Afridi and their conversation is winning the internet.Also Read - Virat Kohli Heartwarming VIRAL Tweet on MS Dhoni Ahead of Ind-Pak Asia Cup 2022 Match Recieves BIZARRE Reactions

As Pant came to meet Afridi, the Pakistan pacer hilariously said, "Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau (I'm thinking of becoming a batter like you, start hitting sixes with a single hand).

Pant, then, hilariously replied, 'fast bowler ho toh effort lagaana padega sir! Compulsory hai (If you're a fast bowler, you have to put in efforts. It's compulsory). The Indian wicketkeeper then asked Afridi on how long would it take for him to recover, to which the Pakistan pacer replied, "5 weeks."

Stars align ahead of the #AsiaCup2022 🤩 A high-profile meet and greet on the sidelines 👏 pic.twitter.com/c5vsNCi6xw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2022

Team India is the defending champion of Asia Cup. In the year 2018, India won the Asia Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In such a situation, the expectations of the fans have increased. Thus, once again under his leadership, the Indian team will go into the tournament with the intention of maintaining their winning streak.

T20 World Cup will also be played this year and for this reason the Asia Cup will also be played in the T20 format, as the T20 World Cup is to be held after the Asia Cup.

In such a situation, this tournament is important in terms of his preparations. On the basis of better performance in this, the players will confirm their ticket for the World Cup, regarding which the responsibilities of Rohit Sharma have increased.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022 – Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.