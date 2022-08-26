Dubai: All the focus is firmly on Virat Kohli as he makes a comeback to Team India ahead of the Asia Cup. Kohli, who has not been in good form lately, has been subject to immense criticism. Amid all of this, injured Shaheen Afridi, who is with the team in UAE, met the former India captain and said that he would pray that Kohli gets back in form.Also Read - Ind vs Pak: Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Who Will Open With Rohit Sharma During Asia Cup - Saba Karim Answers

“Aapke lie dua kar rahe hai aap wapis form me aaye (We are praying that your form comes back),” Shaheen said in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket on Twitter. Also Read - India vs Pakistan Tickets: Hotels, Restaurants, Lounges Promise Great Viewing For Fans During Asia Cup in Dubai, Sharjah

Afridi also met other Indian cricketers after their practise session in Dubai.

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met Afridi and their conversation is winning the internet.

As Pant came to meet Afridi, the Pakistan pacer hilariously said, “Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau (I’m thinking of becoming a batter like you, start hitting sixes with a single hand).

Pant, then, hilariously replied, ‘fast bowler ho toh effort lagaana padega sir! Compulsory hai (If you’re a fast bowler, you have to put in efforts. It’s compulsory). The Indian wicketkeeper then asked Afridi on how long would it take for him to recover, to which the Pakistan pacer replied, “5 weeks.”