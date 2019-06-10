Ind vs Pak: Ahead of big India vs Pakistan clash, the iconic ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad is out. It is iconic as the characters are loved by the masses. The protagonist is an actor sporting the Pakistan jersey, who cannot bear the pain of Pakistan losing against India at the ICC World Cup stage. Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup match and every time the two teams meet, the Pakistani fan comes in with a lot of hope only to eventually see it crashing down. It is a hilarious ad. The latest version of the ad is out but fans do not seem to be liking it. While some feel it lacks creativity, some feel it is the worst ever.
Ironically, the match will be played on June 16, which is Father’s Day.
Meanwhile, India has not lost a match in the tournament as they beat South Africa and Australia. India will start outright favourites against Pakistan. India would also be cautious about Pakistan and not take them lightly as they can be the best on their day like they showed against hosts England.