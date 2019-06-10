Ind vs Pak: Ahead of big India vs Pakistan clash, the iconic ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad is out. It is iconic as the characters are loved by the masses. The protagonist is an actor sporting the Pakistan jersey, who cannot bear the pain of Pakistan losing against India at the ICC World Cup stage. Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup match and every time the two teams meet, the Pakistani fan comes in with a lot of hope only to eventually see it crashing down. It is a hilarious ad. The latest version of the ad is out but fans do not seem to be liking it. While some feel it lacks creativity, some feel it is the worst ever.

Here is the video:

This #FathersDay, watch an ICC #CWC19 match jo dekh ke bas bol sakte hain, "baap re baap!" 😉 Catch #INDvPAK in the race for the #CricketKaCrown, LIVE on June 16th, only on Star Sports!

Ironically, the match will be played on June 16, which is Father’s Day.

Here is how fans lashed out at the ad:

Yes…. This whole mauka mauka series is disgusting.

Star sports walo tumko kab sharam aye gi

This is not creativity, this is badtameezi .. Yehi badtameezi inko lay bethi thi CT17 final main .. Ooper waalay ko gharoor pasand nahi .. Take it as a sport .. NAFRAT KA FAIDA KISI KO NAHI HOTA#CWC19

Can we stop with these patronising ads? It is a freaking tournament FFS

Star Sports and all those liking this add really need to work on their humor. This add is terrible, unfunny and in a very poor taste.

Sorry but this ad is in bad taste. Take sport as a sport only… Why stooping to such low level of thinking!!

Meanwhile, India has not lost a match in the tournament as they beat South Africa and Australia. India will start outright favourites against Pakistan. India would also be cautious about Pakistan and not take them lightly as they can be the best on their day like they showed against hosts England.