India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022, Dubai: India and Pakistan will lock horns in Dubai on August 4, Sunday, in Super 4 Match of the Asia Cup 2022. India have the bragging rights after their thumping 5-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in their last meeting in the Asia Cup at the same venue. After a stellar performance in the group round of the Asia Cup, the Indian team will start the campaign of Super 4 from Sunday. This time also his first match is with Pakistan. Just a week ago, both the teams were face to face on the same ground in Dubai and the victory came in the hands of India. Once again Team India will land with this thinking. Last time the match ended in the last over and once again the same is expected. However, to win, the top order of the team will have to show a good game.

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 in India

Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 take place ?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Online in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Start in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.