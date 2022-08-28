India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022, Dubai: India and Pakistan will lock horns in Dubai on August 28, Sunday, in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan have the bragging rights after their thumping 10-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in their last meeting in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue. India, on the other hand, have had a great run of form, coming into the tournament on the back of series wins over England and West Indies. Pakistan have only played one T20I in 2022, against Australia in April. Australia won that match by three wickets, chasing a target of 163. India and Pakistan have met nine times in T20Is, and India have a superior record of 7-2 over their neighbours. The conditions in Dubai are hot and dry, and the dew factor at night will be virtually non-existent. This could also mean that toss will not be much of a factor, and the wicket will provide an even contest between bat and ball.Also Read - LIVE , Asia Cup 2022 Ind vs Pak Build-up, Match 2: Babar & Co. Arrive At Venue | Watch

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 in India Also Read - LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team IND Up Against Resurgent PAK

Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 take place ?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE | Mohammad Kaif Reckons Babar Azam & Co. Would Compete Well Despite Shaheen Afridi Absence

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Online in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Start in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.



