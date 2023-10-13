IND vs PAK: Memes Galore On Social Media Ahead Of India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup Clash | Watch VIDEO

Home

Team India will face Pakistan in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and this will be the first time the arch-rivals will be facing each other after recently concluded Asia Cup.

Ahmedabad: Team India will lock horns against Pakistan for their third match of the ODI World Cup 2023. Both teams have already reached Ahmedabad for the nail-biter the match will take place in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, Saturday.

Social media users have started sharing memes ahead of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match, Here are some of the viral jokes:

Bookmyshow and BCCI to fans waiting for India vs Pakistan Match tickets pic.twitter.com/E4kyiyOWDs — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 8, 2023

Nikle the akele Ahmedabad k liye raste mai India vs Pakistan k musafir milne lage — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) October 13, 2023

All eyes will be on Indian opener Shubman Gill who have already missed both the matches of the tournamanet due to illness.

Gill was spotted practising yesterday the young India opener spend almost one hour in nets.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

