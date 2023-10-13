Home

Mohammad Rizwan Spends Quality Time With Ahmedabad Net Bowlers Ahead Of High-Voltage IND Vs PAK Clash

Mohammad Rizwan has so far scored 68 and 131 not out for Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan speaks with the net bowlers in Ahmedabad. (Image: PCB)

Ahmedabad: Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan cited Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s example as he spent quality time with the local net bowlers at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of their high-voltage clash with India in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. India and Pakistan have won two matches each in the competition and will face off on Saturday at the world’s biggest cricket stadium. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Team on social media, Rizwan is seen surrounded by seven net bowlers who pay attention to every word that was coming out of Rizwan’s mouth. The right-hander, who has good cricket in Pakistan’s two wins so far, also shared important tips on how to vary their pace against the opposition.

India have never lost against India and on Saturday, the Men in Blue are seeking to extend their winning streak in The World Cup to 8-0. Pakistan’s only win over India in any ICC World Cup event came in 2021 when the Men in Green triumphed over in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on Shubman Gill, who is trying hard to get fit for the Pakistan clash. The Indian opener has missed India’s first two games due to sickness, although reports emerged Gill was down with dengue. Gill, who plays for Gujarat Titans in IPL, has trained for an hour at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday for an hour and will be having a full-fledged training session on Saturday.

On paper, India are a far superior side and with a batting line-up filled with alpha-male characters, it will all depend on how well left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first spell pans out as the cross-border neighbours might not be short on intent but certainly in terms of ammunition.

