New Delhi: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah did a repeat of Asia Cup 2022 against KL Rahul as India lost the swashbuckling opener KL Rahul early in the 160 chase. Earlier in the Asia Cup, Naseem got the better of the 30-year-old in the same manner. KL Rahul chopped the ball back on to the stumps as fans vented out their anger against him. Here’s how the fans reacted to the dismissal:Also Read - MS Dhoni Back as Captain - Fans Suggest After Rohit Sharma Fails at MCG During Ind-Pak T20 WC Game | VIRAL TWEETS
It was an innings where momentum oscillated between the two teams constantly. If India were good in the start thanks to Arshdeep’s new-ball burst, then Pakistan made a fightback with a 76-run partnership between Shan Masood (52 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) for the third wicket. India fought back in the end with a flurry of wickets to keep Pakistan a run below 160.
Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) vs India.