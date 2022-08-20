New Delhi: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a right knee injury. He has also been ruled out of the seven-match home T20I series against England, which is to run from September 20 to October 2. Ever since the news broke out, India and Pakistan fans put out some of the most hilarious tweets in response to the news.Also Read - Pakistan Speedster Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out of Asia Cup and England Series Due to Knee Injury

The official release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Afridi is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the T20I tri-series in New Zealand, also featuring Bangladesh as the third side and will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Shaheen will stay with the Pakistan ODI squad, currently playing a three-match series in the Netherlands, to complete his rehabilitation. PCB also said his replacement for the Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE, will be announced shortly.

The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai for the Asia Cup from Rotterdam on Monday, ahead of their tournament opener against India on August 28.