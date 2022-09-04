Dubai: Ahead of the India-Pakistan Super Four Asia Cup game in Dubai on Sunday, former cricketer Wasim Akram has picked his favourite Indian cricketer. It is not surprising that he has not picked stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they are not in form. Akram went for allrounder Hardik Pandya, who has been in hot form recently.Also Read - IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live in India

“Mujhe ye ladka bada pasand hai (I like Hardik Pandya a lot), especially in the T20I format. Because he is a proper all-rounder. Like Pakistan have Shadab Khan. Talking about Hardik, he has pace (clocks 140 kmph) and he is also an electrifying fielder. When it comes to his batting, he is fearless. I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan need to get out of a losing mindset. Maybe it is because of us as we make memes on social media. That’s not fair,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan. Also Read - Why Can't Deepak Chahar Play vs Pakistan? Aakash Chopra Asks Valid Question

India and Pakistan will meet for the second time on Sunday in the ongoing Asia Cup in the Super Four stage. India defeated Pakistan on August 28 when the two sides met for their respective opening game in the Asia Cup. Also Read - IND vs PAK: Twitterverse Wants Deepak Chahar In Playing 11 Ahead Of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash, See Tweets

Opening batter KL Rahul who is coming after an injury has not been able to live up to expectations. In the match against Pakistan, he scored a golden duck and played a sluggish knock against Hong Kong.

Hardik did not play the game against Hong Kong as he was rested. He is expected to return to the side for the Pakistan game.