IND Vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Crowd Boos Babar Azam During Coin Toss – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were caught booing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam just before their match against India in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday. This comes after Babar spoke highly about the Indian hospitality shown towards the Pakistan cricket team on their return to this part of the world after seven years. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Indian crowd were seen booing Babar while he was speaking during the coin toss.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan. Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, had returned replacing Ishan Kishan.

“Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back,” said Rohit at the toss.

Pakistan, who last visited India in 2016 during the T20 World Cup, have received a warm welcome, first in Hyderabad and then in Ahmedabad. Such was the reception, that the players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan took to social media to share how they felt after landing in India.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.